LoMoCoin (CRYPTO:LMC) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, LoMoCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. LoMoCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $16,917.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LoMoCoin Profile

LoMoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 313,040,319 coins and its circulating supply is 228,040,319 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LomMoCoin is an entertainment app that creates a treasure hunt experience with built in cryptocurrency rewards paid in LMC which is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with a 5% APY in staking rewards. “

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

