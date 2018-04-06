London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $61,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102,820.08, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

