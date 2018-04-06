London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 4,380 ($61.48) to GBX 4,600 ($64.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,500 ($63.17) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($58.25) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS set a GBX 3,900 ($54.74) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,203.06 ($59.00).

Shares of LSE stock opened at GBX 4,175 ($58.60) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,995 ($42.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,114 ($57.75).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc is a diversified global financial markets infrastructure business that operates with an Open Access model. The Company is organized into operating units based on its service lines and has six segments: Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services and Other.

