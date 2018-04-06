Londonmetric Property (LMP) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.74) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 159 ($2.23).

LMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Londonmetric Property to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Londonmetric Property to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.81) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.67) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 160 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 183.63 ($2.58).

LMP stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 180.40 ($2.53). 579,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. Londonmetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 149.10 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.10 ($2.65).

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 134,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £242,541 ($340,456.20).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric Property Plc is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments is Distribution, Offices, Residential and Development. The Company’s distribution properties under development include Wakefield, Warrington, Bedford, Stoke and Crawley. The Company’s subsidiaries include London & Stamford Property Limited, LondonMetric Management Limited, LSI (Investments) Limited, LSI Developments Limited, LondonMetric Saturn Limited, Metric Property Investments plc, LondonMetric Retail Distribution I Limited and LondonMetric Saturn II Limited.

