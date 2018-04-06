Lonmin Plc (LMI) Receives GBX 82.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lonmin Plc (LON:LMI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 82.57 ($1.14).

LMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Lonmin from GBX 85 ($1.17) to GBX 95 ($1.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lonmin from GBX 80 ($1.11) to GBX 85 ($1.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lonmin to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.04) target price on shares of Lonmin in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Lonmin (LMI) traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 58.35 ($0.81). 256,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,258. Lonmin has a 52-week low of GBX 55.75 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.50 ($1.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $173.77 and a P/E ratio of -23.06.

In other Lonmin news, insider Mike da Costa sold 1,224 shares of Lonmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.08), for a total value of £954.72 ($1,319.04).

About Lonmin

Lonmin Plc is a producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company is engaged in the discovery, extraction, refining and marketing of PGMs. The Company’s segments include PGM Operations, Evaluation, Exploration and Other. Its geographical segments include The Americas, Asia, Europe and South Africa.

