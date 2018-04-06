Loop Capital Lowers GameStop (GME) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.31.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GameStop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. 2,277,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1,351.40, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. GameStop has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. analysts predict that GameStop will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

