L’Or�al (LRLCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Or�al (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase restated a buy rating on shares of L’Or�al in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of L’Or�al from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L’Or�al has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,171. The firm has a market cap of $129,314.07, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.52. L’Or�al has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lor%ef%bf%bdal-lrlcy-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

L’Or�al Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for L'Or�al Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Or�al and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.