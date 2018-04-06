ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lorus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lorus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.44.

Get Lorus Therapeutics alerts:

APTO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,090. Lorus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lorus Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lorus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 316.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lorus Therapeutics worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lorus Therapeutics (APTO) Upgraded at ValuEngine” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lorus-therapeutics-apto-upgraded-at-valuengine.html.

Lorus Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lorus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lorus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.