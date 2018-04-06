LPL Financial LLC Buys 119,630 Shares of ARK ETF Trust (ARKK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.59% of ARK ETF Trust worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ARK ETF Trust by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ARK ETF Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $39.53 on Friday. ARK ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

