LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 4th quarter worth $378,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $19.88 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Profile

Blackrock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains.

