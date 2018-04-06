LPL Financial LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies (ROP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $282.59 per share, for a total transaction of $141,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.08, for a total value of $420,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,378,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,826 shares of company stock valued at $99,453,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

Shares of ROP opened at $275.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28,445.92, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $204.77 and a 52 week high of $292.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “LPL Financial LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies (ROP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lpl-financial-llc-has-1-51-million-holdings-in-roper-technologies-rop.html.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.