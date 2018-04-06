LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYTS. Singular Research began coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.26.

LYTS stock remained flat at $$7.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $200.76, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.85 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 55,034 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,656,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 69,055 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 783,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 760,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

