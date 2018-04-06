Lucas Capital Management Invests $220,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,243,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 148,878 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 15,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.04 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

NYSE DIS opened at $102.11 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149,495.47, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

