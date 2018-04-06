Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Issued By William Blair

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,749. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,952.55, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

