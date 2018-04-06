Lululemon Athletica (LULU) PT Raised to $80.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,952.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $91.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 481.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 327,624 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lululemon-athletica-lulu-pt-raised-to-80-00-updated.html.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.