Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Given a $83.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned a $83.00 price objective by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $89.67. 924,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,743. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $11,952.55, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $252,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 481.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 327,624 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $14,930,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

