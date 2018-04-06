Lumentum (LITE) Receives Buy Rating from Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We are assuming coverage of Lumentum Holdings with a Buy rating and an $85 price target. Our investment thesis is primarily driven by the company’s more recent success in 3D sensing modules with Apple. We expect a solid ramp into multiple Android customers in the coming several quarters. We are also highly encouraged by the recent acquisition announcement of Oclaro, and expect benefits well beyond the cost synergies the company has pointed to.”,” Drexel Hamilton’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $3,715.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $427,971.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $263,983.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,986,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,816 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lumentum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

