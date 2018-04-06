LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $4.10 on Major Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $4.10 or 0.00062047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $58,671.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000402 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000082 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,430,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,430,299 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

