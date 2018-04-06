Goldman Sachs Analysts Give LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) a €303.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a €303.00 ($374.07) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. S&P Global set a €270.00 ($333.33) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($345.68) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €270.00 ($333.33) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €280.00 ($345.68) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €272.00 ($335.80) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €267.69 ($330.48).

MC stock opened at €247.50 ($305.56) on Wednesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($321.67).

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

