LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €262.12 ($323.60).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €270.00 ($333.33) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS set a €275.00 ($339.51) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €280.00 ($345.68) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($333.33) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) traded up €0.15 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, hitting €247.50 ($305.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The firm has a market cap of $125,480.00 and a PE ratio of 24.31. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($321.67).

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lvmh-moet-hennessy-louis-vuitton-se-mc-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.