Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Lydall worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 132,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lydall alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDL shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Lydall from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lydall from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Lydall had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $178.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Lydall’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Lydall, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 2,050 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,663 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $176,080.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,317 shares of company stock worth $897,310 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/lydall-inc-ldl-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.