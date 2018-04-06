Insider Buying: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Director Buys 250 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robin W.T. Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 282 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,646.18.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 322 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,358.92.

LYB traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $102.21. 564,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $40,532.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,102.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,615,000 after buying an additional 2,155,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,486,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,318,000 after buying an additional 736,109 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2,197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 526,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after buying an additional 503,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,322,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,100,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,417,000 after buying an additional 345,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

