M/I Homes (MHO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

MHO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE MHO traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $33.24. 81,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.12, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

