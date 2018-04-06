M/I Homes (MHO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. M/I Homes earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.984489389984 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MHO opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.11 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

