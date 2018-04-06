M. Kraus & Co Has $7.77 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 395.2% during the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369,500 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $527,480,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $92.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690,748.44, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

