Macerich Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 730 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 759% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

NYSE:MAC opened at $58.40 on Friday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,246.89, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Macerich from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo upgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Macerich from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 870.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

