MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $15.46

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 943752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1,136.12, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy acquired 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 66,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,739.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang acquired 2,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,371.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $16,938. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 528.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 940,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after buying an additional 790,621 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after buying an additional 610,361 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 46.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,038,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after buying an additional 331,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after buying an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 237,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

