E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,544 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of E-Trade worth $31,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in E-Trade by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,599,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in E-Trade by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in E-Trade by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,536,000 after purchasing an additional 186,549 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in E-Trade by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,494,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in E-Trade by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 184,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of E-Trade in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded E-Trade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on E-Trade to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of E-Trade in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of E-Trade in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In related news, Chairman Rodger A. Lawson sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $200,163.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,383.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,579 shares of company stock worth $12,040,724. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. E-Trade has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14,628.12, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). E-Trade had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that E-Trade will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-Trade Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

