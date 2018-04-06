Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,452,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,143,302,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,051,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $259,973,000 after acquiring an additional 810,373 shares during the last quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 107,969 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $55,971.16, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

