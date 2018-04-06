The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,240 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.63% of The Trade Desk worth $30,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 189.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 236.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $1,083,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $122,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 813,706 shares of company stock valued at $46,466,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,986.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.79 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 price target on The Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, a self-service omni-channel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including connected television (TV), mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native, as well as on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices.

