Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 9,200 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 657.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ingredion by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,175,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,930,000 after acquiring an additional 319,282 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ingredion by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,431,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 275,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ingredion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,834,000 after acquiring an additional 55,744 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 653,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert J. Stefansic sold 9,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Sonntag sold 16,602 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,241,436.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,223.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,541 shares of company stock worth $5,424,781. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INGR opened at $128.57 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $113.42 and a 52-week high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $9,198.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Ingredion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

