Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 64,968 Oceaneering International (OII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,688,000 after purchasing an additional 731,348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 572,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,314 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,799,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 738,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 799,455 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of OII opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,819.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.39. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.90 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

