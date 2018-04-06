Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,650 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 71,589 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 518,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 90,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 157.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 230,774 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 218,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.6% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 447,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 297,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of TKC stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,395.20, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

TKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/macquarie-group-ltd-reduces-position-in-turkcell-iletisim-hizmetleri-a-s-tkc-updated-updated.html.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.