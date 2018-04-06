MACRON Price Down 42% This Week (CRYPTO:MCRN)

MACRON (CURRENCY:MCRN) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, MACRON has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One MACRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. MACRON has a total market cap of $268,809.00 and approximately $3,582.00 worth of MACRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MACRON Profile

MACRON (MCRN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2017. MACRON’s total supply is 401,421,401 coins. MACRON’s official Twitter account is @MacronCoin.

Buying and Selling MACRON

MACRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase MACRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MACRON must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MACRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

