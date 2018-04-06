Macy’s (NYSE:M) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Macy’s (NYSE:M) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3003412150237 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $30.93. 9,495,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,952,251. The company has a market capitalization of $8,836.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,984,265.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,265.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $265,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,392 shares of company stock worth $3,173,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

