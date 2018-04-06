Maecenas (ART) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $42.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00679482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00185572 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,150,150 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.