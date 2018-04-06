Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $11.31 million and $1,297.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005700 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00696388 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00186020 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035659 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,150,150 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maecenas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.