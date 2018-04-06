Magnet Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Magnet has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magnet has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $2,353.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00001202 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00090000 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Magnet

Magnet (MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 22,548,329 coins and its circulating supply is 22,298,329 coins. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io.

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to purchase Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.