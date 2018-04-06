Magnetcoin (MAGN) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Magnetcoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnetcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $155.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00235788 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Magnetcoin

MAGN is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,104,195 coins. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet. Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net.

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Magnetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnetcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

