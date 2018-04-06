MaidSafeCoin (CRYPTO:MAID) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $786,374.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $106.71 million and $786,374.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00681535 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185076 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044924 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Omni DEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

