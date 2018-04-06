Malibu Boats (MBUU) versus Dometic Group (DTCGF) Critical Review

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) and Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Malibu Boats and Dometic Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malibu Boats 4.64% 44.97% 12.49% Dometic Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats and Dometic Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malibu Boats 0 2 4 1 2.86 Dometic Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malibu Boats presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Dometic Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Malibu Boats and Dometic Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malibu Boats $281.94 million 2.44 $28.35 million $1.51 22.23 Dometic Group $1.45 billion 2.17 $159.75 million $0.54 19.63

Dometic Group has higher revenue and earnings than Malibu Boats. Dometic Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malibu Boats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Malibu Boats has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dometic Group has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Dometic Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Its Australia segment serves the Australian and New Zealand markets. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Company sells its boats under Malibu and Axis Wake Research (Axis) brand names. The Company’s boats are constructed of fiberglass, equipped with inboard propulsion systems and available in a range of sizes and hull designs. The Company also offers various accessories and aftermarket parts. The Company’s boat models include Malibu M Series, Malibu Wakesetter, Malibu Response and Axis.

