Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Mammoth Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $114,266.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 470.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUSK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 97,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,539.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.27. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $368.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.41 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.54%. equities analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

