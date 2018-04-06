Manhattan Bridge Capital’s (LOAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

“While $0.01 less than our estimate (due to typically-elevated 4Q expenses and less loan growth than we expected), 4Q17 results were solid. The slower loan growth appears to have been a timing issue, as 1Q18 loan demand apparently has been strong.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Shares of LOAN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 25,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,408. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 58.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/manhattan-bridge-capital-loan-rating-reiterated-by-maxim-group-updated-updated.html.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.