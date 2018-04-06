MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Maxim Group cut MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on MannKind from $3.49 to $2.77 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,499. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $269.39, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.91.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 million. sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MannKind by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MannKind by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

