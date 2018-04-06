Marcus Co. (MCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $306,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,249.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $122,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,286.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $949,790. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 85.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 60.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Marcus by 44.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 69,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.45, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. Marcus has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $34.90.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.52 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

