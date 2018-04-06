Marin Software (MRIN) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.26

Press coverage about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.5429475313309 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE MRIN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 11,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,292. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 41.99%.

In other news, EVP Wister Walcott bought 4,000 shares of Marin Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

