MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post sales of $116.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.30 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $103.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $116.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $455.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $521.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $511.70 million to $531.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 37.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. UBS cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.50.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $6,671,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,676,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $558,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,545. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gardiner Nancy B bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 30.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.68. The company had a trading volume of 305,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,769. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $7,986.43, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.57.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

