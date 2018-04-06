Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. Marlin Business Services’ rating score has improved by 20% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 199 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marlin Business Services in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Marlin Business Services stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.11, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.05. Marlin Business Services has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 22.74%. research analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 3,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $81,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a provider of credit products and services to small businesses. The Company provides products and services to its customers, which include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment, working capital loans, and insurance products.

