Marriott International (MAR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2327645787801 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MAR stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48,470.55, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marriott International to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.41.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $2,030,617.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab bought 250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.47 per share, for a total transaction of $35,367.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,422 shares of company stock worth $13,449,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

