Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Masco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

MAS opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $12,416.57, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. Masco has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,000.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Masco will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 10,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $438,218.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $233,397.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,727 shares of company stock worth $4,695,460. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Masco by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,489,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,529,000 after buying an additional 1,056,570 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,814,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 824,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Masco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,663,000 after purchasing an additional 763,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Masco by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 646,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

